Prabhas To Work On Nag Ashwin’s Next & Adipurush Simultaneously?

A few days ago, reports stated that actor Prabhas chose Adipurush director Om Raut over Telugu director Nag Ashwin. When the rumours spread, many Telugu fans had expressed their disappointment over Rebel Star's decision on social media. However, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Prabhas will be working on Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film and Adipurush simultaneously.

The report states that Prabhas has taken three months break from work and will be focusing on his physique. He will reportedly start shooting for Adipurush from February 2021. Interestingly, along with Adipurush, the actor will also be working on Nag Ashwin's next, tentatively titled Prabhas 21 simultaneously, to avoid delay in its release. Now, the makers are planning to start the sci-fi film from April next year. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, #Prabhas21 also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. If reports are to be believed, Nag Ashwin is planning to finish all the scenes of Prabhas and Deepika in a single schedule. Further details about the project are yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. The film is based on Indian epic Ramayana, and is scheduled to be released in 2022. As per reports, Kriti Sanon will play Sita in the pan-India project.

Talking about Prabhas' other projects, the actor will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he is also making a grand entry in Kannada film industry with KGF director Prashanth Neel's next, Salaar. The makers recently released the first look of Salaar on social media, making it Prabhas' 4th pan-India project announcement this year.

