Pushpa: Shraddha Kapoor To Shake A Leg With Allu Arjun In Sukumar’s Next?

Allu Arjun's next Pushpa, is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Since it's the first pan-India project of the Stylish Star, fans are quite excited to witness their favourite hero's magic in various languages. Ever since Pushpa was announced, there have been a lot of reports doing the rounds on the internet. However, the latest one will surprise you.

As per a report published in a leading portal, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will make a special appearance in the Allu Arjun-starrer. If reports are to be believed, Shraddha will be seen shaking a leg with Stylish Star in Pushpa. Director Sukumar has always tried some tricks to make his films more commercial. Hence, he is reportedly planning to cast the Saaho actress for a special song in Pushpa. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

On a related note, B-town beauty Shraddha Kapoor made her Tollywood debut with Prabhas-starrer Saaho, which was directed by Sujeeth. The film was a commercial flop, but audiences loved her chemistry with the Rebel Star.

Talking about Pushpa, the film is said to be a story of a rough and tough lorry driver who gets involved in redwood smuggling. Allu Arjun's next also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the antagonist in the film, but due to date issues, he walked out of the project. Actors like Bobby Simha, Roja, Raj Deepak Shetty and Dhananjay are also said to be a part of Pushpa. However, it's not yet officially confirmed.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun's Pushpa will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The makers are planning to release Pushpa in 2021.

