Pushpa: The Allu Arjun Starrer Will Not Have Nivetha Thomas As A Second Heroine

A few days ago, reports were floating that the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa will have Nivetha Thomas as the second lead actress. The reports stated that the actress will be seen playing Allu Arjun's love interest in the film.

After this news came out, everyone started wondering about Rashmika Mandanna's role in Pushpa. Well, the Sukumar's directorial venture is one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans are keen to know every update about the Allu Arjun-starrer. Amidst all these, the latest update states that Pushpa will not have a second heroine.

A source close to the director and production house informed telugucinema.com, that there is no scope for a second heroine in the film. The source told the web portal, "According to the story, Allu Arjun's character is in love with one girl which is being played by Rashmika. She is the sole female lead in Pushpa and no other heroine has been cast for the second lead."

Apart from the heroine, Pushpa is also in the news for the supporting actor's role alongside Allu Arjun. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was roped in to play the supporting role in Pushpa, but he opted out later. After that, a report published in a leading portal stated that Sandalwood actor Dhananjay will be replacing Vijay Sethupathi in Pushpa. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, the actress will be joining the sets once the shooting begins after the government's permission. Pushpa is the first pan-India project of Allu Arjun, in which he will be playing the role of a truck driver in the Seshachalam forest range.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa's music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.