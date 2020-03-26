    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ram Charan Joins Twitter: Follows Pawan Kalyan's Footsteps And Contributes To Relief Fund!

      By
      |

      Ram Charan, the young superstar of Telugu cinema has finally joined Twitter. The RRR actor joined stepped into the Twitter world a day after his father, megastar Chiranjeevi entered the platform. With his first Twitter post, Ram Charan revealed his decision to contribute to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana relief funds.

      The young star also thanked his uncle Pawan Kalyan for inspiring him to donate to the relief funds, through his Twitter post. 'Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!', wrote Ram Charan.

      Ram Charan Joins Twitter: Follows Pawan Kalyans Footsteps And Contributes To Relief Fund!

      Pawan Kalyan, who is overwhelmed with Ram Charan's gesture, retweeted his post with the caption 'My wholehearted gratitude to Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic'. The power star has donated Rs. 1 Crore to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, for the aid of COVID 19 infected people.

      Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, welcomed his dear son to Twitter with a sweet welcome post. 'Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion', wrote the senior actor on his post.

      Ram Charan will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project RRR, which is directed by hitmaker SS Rajamouli. The actor is sharing the screen with the popular actor Jr NTR for the first time in his career in the movie, which is said to be a period drama set in the pre-Independence India of the 1920s. Recently, the makers had revealed the official title motion poster of RRR, on the occasion of the Telugu new year. The highly promising motion poster has already crossed 5 Million views on YouTube.

      Also Read:

      Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Now On Twitter, Urges Fans To Stay Safe At Home

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X