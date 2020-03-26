Ram Charan Joins Twitter: Follows Pawan Kalyan's Footsteps And Contributes To Relief Fund!

Ram Charan, the young superstar of Telugu cinema has finally joined Twitter. The RRR actor joined stepped into the Twitter world a day after his father, megastar Chiranjeevi entered the platform. With his first Twitter post, Ram Charan revealed his decision to contribute to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana relief funds.

The young star also thanked his uncle Pawan Kalyan for inspiring him to donate to the relief funds, through his Twitter post. 'Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home!', wrote Ram Charan.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Pawan Kalyan, who is overwhelmed with Ram Charan's gesture, retweeted his post with the caption 'My wholehearted gratitude to Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic'. The power star has donated Rs. 1 Crore to the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments, for the aid of COVID 19 infected people.

My wholehearted gratitude to

Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for

donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic. https://t.co/1aIuLIgk7N — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, welcomed his dear son to Twitter with a sweet welcome post. 'Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion', wrote the senior actor on his post.

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Ram Charan will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming project RRR, which is directed by hitmaker SS Rajamouli. The actor is sharing the screen with the popular actor Jr NTR for the first time in his career in the movie, which is said to be a period drama set in the pre-Independence India of the 1920s. Recently, the makers had revealed the official title motion poster of RRR, on the occasion of the Telugu new year. The highly promising motion poster has already crossed 5 Million views on YouTube.

Also Read:

Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Now On Twitter, Urges Fans To Stay Safe At Home