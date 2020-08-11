Ram Gopal Varma Makes Sensuous Comment On Actress Apsara Rani; Netizens Troll Him

Ram Gopal Varma recently caught everyone's attention by posting his workout video on Twitter. The filmmaker took to Twitter and rubbished the news report that claimed he is 'suffering from severe fever'. In the video, he said he is super fit.

RGV's tweet set the internet on fire and grabbed the attention of his film Thriller's actress, Apsara Rani. She praised Ramu and tweeted, "Sir ji tussi bahut strong ho (sir you are very strong)... And I must say really nice biceps You are a true motivation."

Ram Gopal Varma got overwhelmed with her comment and replied to her in the most sensuous way. Commenting on Apsara Rani's body , RGV wrote, "Thanks but Forget my biceps being nice , I must say ur exposed every square inch of each and every part of ur body is FANTASTIC and I can't even imagine how much more FANTASTIC ur clothes covered parts are." (sic)

Apsara Rani took it sportingly and replied, "Hahaha I think you should thank God for his beautiful creation (women)." To which, Ram Gopal Varma said, "That's the only reason I both thank and forgive him because he otherwise creates coronaviruses and mosquitoes." (sic)

Well, Ram Gopal Varma and Apsara Rani's conversation entertained a section of netizens, but let many miffed with his sensuous comment.

Check out the comments here:

śambít 2.O @aur_bataaao

"Dear Mahesh Bhatt of Telugu Industry, this is Twitter not p**nhub." (sic)

Shubham Sakhuja @ishubhamsakhuja

"This is Twitter not Tinder."

Skin Doctor @itchymissy

"What ? How to unsee this."

స్వరూప్ @swaroop1232008

"Idi twitter , whatsapp kadani cheppandi yedavaki.. ikkade dukanam pettadu."

Venkata Kumaraswamy Behera @BeheraVenkata

"Musali....manchiga matladu ra Notice doola ekkuve neeku."

Mahidhar Srinivas @sarnastic_

"Ah okka mata tho leechi... jebulo chetulu pettukuni velpotunna... ekkadiki veltunnano teleedhu..."

Nowadays, Ram Gopal Varma is making the headlines for his controversial statements. During the lockdown, the director has been constantly producing and directing films which present adult-themed content to the masses. He releases those films on RGV Theatre, and his next film, Thriller starring Apsara Rani is also releasing on the same through ShreyasET App.

The adult-themed film Thriller will be released on August 14 at 9 pm and viewers can watch it at Rs 200 per view.

