Ram Gopal Varma’s Disha Encounter's Trailer To Be Out On September 26

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's much-awaited film Disha Encounter's trailer to be out tomorrow (September 26) at 9:08 am. RGV confirmed the same on his Twitter handle by stating, "Trailer of DISHA ENCOUNTER releasing tmrw morning 26th at 9.08 AM ..Film based on the 2019 gang rape and subsequent murder of a young woman in Hyderabad #DishaEncounter."

With this announcement, RGV also shared a new poster of the film in which a woman can be seen standing on the highway. The new announcement poster is quite intriguing, as the film is based on 2019 Hyderabad gang rape case, in which a female veterinary doctor was brutally raped and killed by four men. The four accused were eventually killed by Telangana police in an encounter.

Well, Ram Gopal Varma's decision of making a film on one of the most sensitive incidents that happened in recent times is quite a bold one. The criminals were hated by all, but the encounter left the nation divided. At that time, some people hailed the decision of the police while others called it injustice.

For the unversed, before announcing the unveiling the first poster of Disha Encounter, RGV had tweeted, "DISHA gang rape and murder on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 shocked the whole country when 4 guys in a Lorry targeted a Scooty driving young woman and brutalised her, crossing the upper limits in crime history of India. 1st look poster releasing at 11 AM ..Film releasing NOVEMBER 26 th 2020."

Directed by Anand Chandra, Disha Encounter is produced by Anurag Kancharla. The film will release on November 26, 2020, exactly a year after the incident happened. The makers are likely to release Disha Encounter on RGV Theatre.

