Ram Pothineni Starrer RED’s Satellite & Digital Rights Sold For Rs 14 Crore?

During this Coronavirus pandemic, many Tollywood filmmakers released their films on OTT platforms. However, there are a few makers want the audience to experience their films in theatres. Amidst all, a few days ago, Ram Pothineni-starrer RED's producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore informed media that they will release the film in theatres on the occasion of Sankranthi 2021.

The producer further said, "We have made many good movies with Ram Pothineni earlier, this will be another benchmark film with him. Red will be a suspense crime thriller which has love, emotions and mother sentiments." For the unversed, RED is the remake of 2019 Tamil film Thadam starring Arun Vijay. Interestingly, there were many OTT platforms approaching the makers with a handsome deal.

Meanwhile, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that RED's satellite and digital rights have been sold for Rs 14 crore. Isn't it interesting? However, these figures are not yet confirmed by the makers. But if it turns out to be true, it will be a big deal for Ram Pothineni's film.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, RED is produced under Sri Sravanthi Movies banner. The Ram Pothineni-starrer also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar and others in pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Mani Sharma.

