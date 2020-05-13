Ram Pothineni Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday!

    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Ram Pothineni, the popular actor has requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year. The actor took the decision to not have birthday celebrations this year due to the coronavirus threat. Ram Pothineni revealed his decision through an official statement posted on his official social media pages recently.

      'To my dearest fans, I know how much you love me & I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However I'd like you all to know that I love you all too & I'd want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of You & Your loved ones is of utmost importance to me & I'd like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this my birthday gift from all of you. Thank you all for the love... #Rapo', wrote Ram Pothineni in his post.

