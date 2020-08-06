Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bride Enjoys Haldi Ceremony With Close Pals & Family Members

Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj at Ramanaidu Studios on August 8. Rana's father Suresh Babu has already revealed that the wedding is going to be an intimate affair with the presence of only 30 members. The wedding venue will be turned into a bio-secure bubble for the occasion and the preparations for it has already begun.

As per the report published in a leading portal, Rana Daggubati's residence has no decorations yet, but the house will soon be decked up for his Pelli Koduku ceremony. On the other hand, bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj's house is decked up with attractive floral decorations. The baskets filled with marigolds, yellow drapes, floral pendants make her house even more beautiful and attractive. Her traditional yet cosy Haldi ceremony took place on August 5 (Wednesday) and her closest buddies, cousins and family members were present at the ceremony. Notably, laughter and music could also be heard from her house in Jubilee Hills.

Miheeka Bajaj's picture in a beautiful yellow lehenga for the Haldi ceremony has gone viral on social media. She looked simply gorgeous in it and fans are now waiting for Rana Daggubati's pictures from the Pelli Koduku ceremony. Recently, the Baahubali star was also spotted in his balcony in white casuals. Looks like he is enjoying his last days of bachelor life!

Talking about the wedding, Suresh Babu in an interview with Times of India revealed that they will test all the guests for COVID-19. He said, "The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."

Bunty Bajaj, mother of Miheeka revealed that the functions will take place as per Telugu and Marwari customs. For the unversed, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship official in May. They had an intimate roka ceremony where their families met each other officially.

Now, fans are waiting for pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremonies!