Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Details Out! 30 Guests To Attend Baahubali Star’s Marriage

Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020, amid COVID-19 crisis. The duo had a roka ceremony in May 2020 and was waiting for the right time to tie the knot. However, the situations are not getting better in Hyderabad. Hence, the families of Rana and Miheeka have decided to keep the wedding ceremony an intimate affair. Recently, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Daggubati revealed some details about his son's wedding.

According to Times of India report, the wedding will take place at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of not more than 30 people. While speaking to the portal, Suresh Daggubati said, "There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven't invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don't want our celebrations to risk anybody's health, so I want to set the right example."

Suresh Daggubati also revealed that they will take all the safety measures and test all the attendees. Elaborating about the same, Rana Daggubati's father said, "The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distance. It's a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too."

Moreover, Bio-secure bubble is going to be created to keep COVID-19 away from the guests. The hosts are taking all safety precautions for the guests. Talking about the pre-wedding functions, Pellikoduku ceremony will take place at Daggubati's house while Mata Ki Chowki will be hosted by the Bajaj family. Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies will also take place in bride and groom's respective residences. Bunty Bajaj, mother of Miheeka revealed that the functions will take place as per Telugu and Marwari customs. They have called a team from Delhi to execute the entire theme for the wedding, which she says will be kept as a surprise and will not be revealed now.

Rana Daggubati shares a good rapport with many celebs in Telugu as well as Hindi film industry. Hence, it's being heard that Rana and Miheeka will host a grand reception bash after the pandemic. Talking about Miheeka Bajaj, the soon-to-be-wife of Rana Daggubati is an entrepreneur. She is the founder of Drop Design Studio. She has studied Interior Designing from Chelsea University of London.

On a professional note, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the trilingual film which is titled as Kaadan in Tamil, Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. Rana is also a part of Virata Parvam which stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das.