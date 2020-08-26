Rana Daggubati Wishes To Go To Amsterdam With Wife Miheeka Bajaj For Honeymoon

Actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in an intimate affair in Hyderabad. The couple tied the knot at the Ramanaidu Studios in the presence of only 30 guests which included close friends and family members. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was indeed a special moment for their fans, as the actor made his marriage ceremony grand and memorable amid COVID-19 crisis.

Now, after Rana and Miheeka's marriage, fans are wondering where the newly-wed couple will go for their Honeymoon. But stop wondering, the Baahubali star himself revealed his Honeymoon destination and it's the beautiful Amsterdam.

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati will soon be appearing in Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha Season 5. The actress recently shared a promo on her Twitter handle, in which the Tollywood star can be seen revealing his honeymoon location.

In the promo, Neha Dhupia asked Rana Daggubati about his plan for the honeymoon once the lockdown opens up. To which, Rana quickly said, "If there is no Coronavirus, I will be in Amsterdam." Rana also said that he loves art, hence, he would love to go to Amsterdam with wife Miheeka Bajaj.

Well, it is indeed a great place to spend time with your love. Isn't it? Due to the restrictions on international travel, Rana and Miheeka can't go now for their honeymoon, and will have to wait longer until the situation gets better.

On the professional front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in trilingual film Aranya (Telugu), Kaadan (Tamil) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi). Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. It has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

