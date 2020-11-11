Rashmika Mandanna Hikes Remuneration; Beats Kajal Aggarwal To Become The Highest Paid Telugu Actress

Rashmika Mandanna has now become one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress currently has multiple projects in her kitty and is working hard on the same. Considering her popularity in Tollywood, the Kannada beauty has reportedly hiked her remuneration.

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna has joined the top league of actresses and is now charging Rs 2 crore as remuneration despite the COVID-19 crisis. Well, during this tough time, many celebs have cut down remunerations to help producers in managing their losses due to the lockdown. But Rashmika's demand for a fat paycheck must have surprised everyone.

Notably, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress has defeated Kajal Aggarwal to become the highest-paid Tollywood actress. For the unversed, Kajal used to charge Rs 2 crore, but she cut down her fees and signed Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya for Rs 1.5 crore. Hence, Rashmika Mandanna now charges more than Kajal Aggarwal. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On a related note, Rashmika will next be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar's film Pushpa. Apart from that, the actress recently started shooting for Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, starring Sharwanand in the lead role. Moreover, the actress has wrapped up shooting of Pogaru (Kannada) and Sulthan (Tamil).

