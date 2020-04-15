Rashmika Mandanna To Give A Tough Competition To Allu Arjun In Pushpa

South Diva Rashmika Mandanna is turning out to be a lucky charm these days for filmmakers. The actress has inevitably cast a spell on the audience with her charm and gorgeousness, which supported her amazing acting skills really well. Her recent outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu is one such example to prove the same. Well, her next with Allu Arjun, Pushpa is the talk of the town. It is rumoured that the actress will be essaying a very important role in the movie, which will stand equal to Allu Arjun's character.

As per the reports, the actress will be essaying the role of an undercover cop in the film. Funnily, it is also said that she will be a threat to Allu Arjun in Pushpa, as he is into red sandal smuggling. There are also rumours that Rashmika's name in the movie is Pushpa and the plot revolves around her character, who gets murdered by goons. Eventually, to seek revenge on them, Bunny's character impersonates a redwood smuggler.

For now, the movie has completed its first shoot schedule and the second schedule in the forest range will resume after the lockdown is lifted. Helmed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar, Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be scoring the music for the much-awaited movie, which will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla.

