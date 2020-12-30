Ravi Teja’s Krack To Ram Pothineni’s Red: 5 Tollywood Films Aiming For Sankranti 2021 Release

Krack

The highly-awaited film starring Ravi and Shruti Haasan is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The action-thriller marks the second outing of the lead actors after the 2013 film Balupu, which was also helmed by the same director.

Backed by B Madhu, the film based on true events that took place in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Chirag Jani, Sudhakar and Devi Prasad. Krack was earlier scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but was later postponed to January 14, 2021, owing to the pandemic.

Red

The psychological thriller that has Ram Pothineni in a double role garnered huge attention of the netizens upon its recent trailer release. The film directed by Kishore Tirumala is backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. Red featuring Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore and Nassar was supposed to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020. The movie will now be releasing in theatres on January 14, 2021.

Being one of the promising projects of the year, Red is expected to be a nail-biting entertainer. The Ram Pothineni-starrer is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Thadam.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The romantic-comedy-drama written and directed by Bhaskar, will surely tickle your funny bones once it releases in theatres. Though the release date has not been confirmed, the makers are expected to announce it on New Year's eve.

Also starring Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Pragathi, the film was earlier scheduled to release in April 2020. The music for Most Eligible Bachelor has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Rang De

Fans and followers have been eagerly awaiting the release of Nithiin-Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De. Directed by Venky Alluri, the romantic film is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

It also features Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth, and Satyam Rajesh. The trailer of the film released on July 26, 2020, on the occasion of the lead actor Nithiin's wedding, revealed that Rang De will release "In Theatres This Sankranthi Hopefully." As per sources, Venky's film announcement will be made on the occasion of New Year 2021.

Aranya

The multilingual film starring Rana Daggubati in the lead role marks the Tollywood debut of Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal. Prabhu Solomon best known for Tamil films like Kumki and Mynaa, is directing the project backed by Eros International. Featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain along Bollywood actor Pulikit Samrat, the film will also release in Hindi and Tamil. The film which was earlier slated to release on April 2, 2020, will now reportedly hit the screens on January 15, 2021, to coincide with Pongal. However, confirmation is awaited from the team. The music for Aranya is composed by Shantanu Moitra.