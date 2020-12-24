Red Trailer Is Out: Ram Pothineni Promises An Intriguing Psychological Drama

Tollywood's handsome hunk Ram Pothineni on Thursday (December 24, 2020) took to his social media handle to unveil the trailer of his highly-awaited film Red. In the quite gripping trailer, the talented actor can be seen playing a contrasting double role.

The trailer begins with Ram as Siddharth running into Deepika (Malvika Sharma), only to fall in love with the diva. As Siddharth's personal and professional life gradually attains stability, Adithya (Ram) enters the former's life to ruin him.

Later, Siddharth is convicted of murder and Adithya expresses his enmity by giving shocking statements against him to the police. With a lot of mystery and suspense to look forward to, Red promises an intriguing yet thrilling story.

Unveiling the trailer, Ram Pothineni revealed that the film will be released on Sankranti 2021. He tweeted, "Super excited to be presenting you the trailer of my first ever #MASSTHRILLER !

https://youtu.be/q_XyrHrC7uc..See you on the BIG SCREEN this Sankranthi ! Love.."

Well, upon the release, the trailer garnered huge appreciation from Ram's fans and followers, who are now expecting the film to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

Talking about the film, Red is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Thadam. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Red stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Amritha Aiyer, Malvika Sharma, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Satya and Sonia Agarwal. Backed by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, the thriller was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and camera cranked by Sameer Reddy.

Also Read: Ram Pothineni Starrer RED's Satellite & Digital Rights Sold For Rs 14 Crore?

Also Read: Ram Pothineni Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday!