Ravi Teja Starrer Krack Will Not Release On OTT Platform, Confirms Director Gopichand Malineni

Ravi Teja is known as one of the most bankable actors in Telugu cinema. However, the Mass Maharaja has been facing back-to-back failures for a couple of years now. His last film Disco Raja opposite Payal Rajput, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Hence, Ravi Teja wants to impress his spectators this time with his next film.

As we all know, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni's Krack opposite Shruti Haasan. The cop drama was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on shooting, the makers had to keep it on hold. A month ago, a report published in a leading portal stated that Ravi Teja is planning to release Krack on OTT platform.

Considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and closure of theatres, Mass Maharaja was reportedly being cautious and didn't want to take a risk with Krack. But now, director of the Ravi Teja-starrer finally said that the film will not release on OTT platform. Confirming the same on Twitter, Gopichand Malineni wrote, "#krack in Theaters only."

Well, it's indeed a celebratory moment for Ravi Teja fans as they are all set to witness Mass Maharaja's magic on the big screen. Earlier, during the lockdown period, makers had released the first look poster of Krack featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan on social media. They had urged people to stay at home in the poster, which had a message that read, "Stay at home n enjoy with ur Family."

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja-starrer Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali and others in pivotal roles. The makers have not yet announced the release date.

