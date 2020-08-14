    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ravi Teja Starrer Krack Will Not Release On OTT Platform, Confirms Director Gopichand Malineni

      By
      |

      Ravi Teja is known as one of the most bankable actors in Telugu cinema. However, the Mass Maharaja has been facing back-to-back failures for a couple of years now. His last film Disco Raja opposite Payal Rajput, turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Hence, Ravi Teja wants to impress his spectators this time with his next film.

      As we all know, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni's Krack opposite Shruti Haasan. The cop drama was supposed to release in 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on shooting, the makers had to keep it on hold. A month ago, a report published in a leading portal stated that Ravi Teja is planning to release Krack on OTT platform.

      Krack

      Considering the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and closure of theatres, Mass Maharaja was reportedly being cautious and didn't want to take a risk with Krack. But now, director of the Ravi Teja-starrer finally said that the film will not release on OTT platform. Confirming the same on Twitter, Gopichand Malineni wrote, "#krack in Theaters only."

      Gopichand Malinenis tweet

      Well, it's indeed a celebratory moment for Ravi Teja fans as they are all set to witness Mass Maharaja's magic on the big screen. Earlier, during the lockdown period, makers had released the first look poster of Krack featuring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan on social media. They had urged people to stay at home in the poster, which had a message that read, "Stay at home n enjoy with ur Family."

      Also Read : Ravi Teja To Release Krack On OTT Platform?

      Meanwhile, Ravi Teja-starrer Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali and others in pivotal roles. The makers have not yet announced the release date.

      Also Read : Krack New Poster Out: Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Ask People To Stay At Home And Enjoy With Family

      Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X