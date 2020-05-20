RGV Expresses His Desire To Become Gay, And The Credit Goes To Jr NTR! Read To Find Out Why!

    For Quick Alerts
      Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is known for his tongue in cheek remarks and comments on social media, especially on Twitter. The director is now in the limelight for his bizarre comment on Jr NTR's picture, which has gone viral on the internet. Of lately, on the occasion of the Young Tiger's birthday, the celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens had posted a photo of the actor's shredded physique.

      rgv

      The picture taken by the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, took the internet by storm. In the photo, the actor is seen flaunting his six-pack muscular body. Well, looks like Ram Gopal Varma too was impressed by the drool-worthy picture of Jr NTR. The director took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Hey @tarak9999 You very well know I am not a gay but I almost want to become one after seeing you in this pic. Aaa body yentra nainaa."

      In another tweet, he wrote, "WOWWWW this is the bestest body I saw since @MiaMalkova." The sensational filmmaker's tweet has impressed the Tarak fans. Well, we cannot blame RGV for his comments, as we too are crushing on the actor's unseen picture!

      The picture, which many can't stop gushing over on social media was released by Lloyd Stevens for Jr NTR fans. The Tarak fans were disappointed when the RRR team announced that a special teaser or character poster of the actor from the movie will not be released on his birthday, unlike Ram Charan's.

      Lloyd, who has earlier trained Bollywood actors like John Abraham and Ranveer Singh, started training the Young Tiger with Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

      Talking about Jr NTR's work, the actor will next be seen in RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The epic-drama will also feature Ram Charan and Bollywood celebs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The big project has been bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

