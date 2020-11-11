RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Chose Ajay Devgn For Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer

SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture RRR has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. A few days ago, the Baahubali director spoke about the reason behind casting Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the female lead in RRR. For the unversed, Rajamouli had received a lot of criticism for choosing Alia instead of other renowned Telugu actresses. Apart from Alia, the director also surprised fans by casting Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn for an extended cameo.

Rajamouli has always been fond of Ajay Devgn, as he recently revealed why he chose the actor for an important role in RRR. In an interview with Spotboye, the director said, "Ajay Sir's character is extremely important for the film. I needed an actor whose face and every word he utters oozes honesty and integrity. I needed an actor the whole country would believe in what he says or does. I think if I spell out the requirement and ask who is the best actor to play the role, 9 out of 10 people would say Ajay Devgn."

While recollecting his meeting with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, SS Rajamouli said that he and Ajay have been planning to collaborate for the last 8 years. In 2012, when Rajamouli met Ajay and Kajol for the first time, they hit it off instantly, and did the voiceover for the Hindi version of Rajamouli's Eega (2012), Makkhi.

Talking about Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn's collaboration for a Hindi film, the project couldn't happen due to the director's commitments with Prabhas. At that point of time, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas were working on Baahubali.

Also Read : RRR: Here's Why SS Rajamouli Cast Alia Bhatt In Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer

Coming back to RRR, the film also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in key roles. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

Also Read : RRR: Alia Bhatt To Sing Her First Telugu Song For SS Rajamouli's Next?