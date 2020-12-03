RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Next Starring Jr NTR & Ram Charan To Be Shot In Mahabaleshwar [Video]

After wrapping up a long action schedule in Hyderabad, the RRR team has now shifted to Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra for a short period of time. SS Rajamouli has begun a very short schedule of Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer at the beautiful hill station of Maharashtra.

The official Twitter handle of RRR Movie shared a short video and wrote, "It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :) #RRRMovie #RRRDiaries."

It's time to hustle!

A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020

In the above video, one can see SS Rajamouli analysing the location along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The team of cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar is seen capturing some major long shots with the help of a drone. We must say, RRR is going to be a great cinematic experience.

The Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the female leads of RRR.

Also Read : SS Rajamouli's RRR Postponed To Sankranti 2022?

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also has actors like Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, who will be seen in extended cameo appearances. Earlier, the makers had revealed that the film will release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. But now, the latest reports suggest that it might get pushed to Sankranti 2022. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Also Read : RRR: After Hyderabad, Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer To Be Shot In Pune?