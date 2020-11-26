Samantha Akkineni Sizzles In White Bikini; Shares A Beautiful Picture From Maldives Vacation

The Maldives has now become the favourite destination of Tollywood celebs for vacation. After Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been enjoying quality time at the exotic islands.

The couple went to the Maldives a few days ago to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's birthday (November 22). Ever since the duo reached the beautiful place, they have been sharing some stunning pictures from their vacation. Amidst all, Samantha Akkineni recently shared her picture in a white bikini on Instagram.

The Jaanu actress captioned the snap as, "You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while."

In the above picture, Samantha Akkineni can be seen chilling in the blue waters of the Maldives. The actress is indeed sizzling in bikini and flaunting her well-toned abs. Notably, her husband Naga Chaitanya clicked this beautiful moment.

Meanwhile, Samantha celebrated husband Chaitanya's birthday by hosting a special candlelight dinner for him. She even shared a superhot shirtless picture of her husband to wish him on his 34th birthday. She captioned the photo as, "Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni .. Wishing you only happiness always and forever."

Apart from enjoying quality time together, the couple also did some water activities such as scuba diving and dolphin spotting.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati Reveals About His Shocking Health Condition In Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and web series The Family Man 2. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is all set to feature opposite Sai Pallavi in Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Also Read : Pooja Hegde Becomes The Highest Paid Actress In Tollywood Overtaking Samantha & Anushka: Reports