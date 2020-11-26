    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Samantha Akkineni Sizzles In White Bikini; Shares A Beautiful Picture From Maldives Vacation

      By
      |

      The Maldives has now become the favourite destination of Tollywood celebs for vacation. After Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been enjoying quality time at the exotic islands.

      Samantha Akkineni

      The couple went to the Maldives a few days ago to celebrate Naga Chaitanya's birthday (November 22). Ever since the duo reached the beautiful place, they have been sharing some stunning pictures from their vacation. Amidst all, Samantha Akkineni recently shared her picture in a white bikini on Instagram.

      The Jaanu actress captioned the snap as, "You are the universe, expressing itself as a human for a little while."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

      In the above picture, Samantha Akkineni can be seen chilling in the blue waters of the Maldives. The actress is indeed sizzling in bikini and flaunting her well-toned abs. Notably, her husband Naga Chaitanya clicked this beautiful moment.

      Meanwhile, Samantha celebrated husband Chaitanya's birthday by hosting a special candlelight dinner for him. She even shared a superhot shirtless picture of her husband to wish him on his 34th birthday. She captioned the photo as, "Always living life on your own terms @chayakkineni .. Wishing you only happiness always and forever."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

      Apart from enjoying quality time together, the couple also did some water activities such as scuba diving and dolphin spotting.

      Also Read : Rana Daggubati Reveals About His Shocking Health Condition In Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam

      On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and web series The Family Man 2. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is all set to feature opposite Sai Pallavi in Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

      Also Read : Pooja Hegde Becomes The Highest Paid Actress In Tollywood Overtaking Samantha & Anushka: Reports

      Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X