Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Closing Collection: Emerges As One Of The Biggest Telugu Hits

Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi stormed the Telugu box office when it released during Sankranti. Despite solid competition from another Telugu blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru maintained its position throughout its run in theatres.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the film broke many box office records, previously held by the Baahubali franchise. On its opening day itself, its gross collections beat those of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the domestic box office. Sarileru Neekevvaru has become the biggest hit of Mahesh's career, beating his previous films like Maharshi and Bharat Ane Nenu.

As the film nears its end of run in theatres, we bring to you the closing box office collections of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

In its domestic collection, the film has grossed over Rs. 119 crores in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. A majority of its business has come from Nizamabad where it raked in Rs. 40.55 crores. The next city to give it a great business was Vizag, which saw the film collect Rs. 20.38 crores. It comes as no surprise that Sarileru Neekevvaru became the first film to collect Rs. 100 crore share, apart from the Baahubali franchise.

In the rest of India, it made Rs. 12.03 crores and globally, the film's total collection exceeded Rs. 12.86 crores.

Sarileru Neekevvaru's total worldwide collection now stands at Rs. 144.37 crores, and is expected to earn 1 or 2 crores more by the end of its run.

See the complete closing collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru here -

Nizam - 40.55 cr

Ceeded - 16.5 cr

Vizag - 20.38 cr

East - 11.33 cr

West - 7.46 cr

Krishna - 8.9 cr

Guntur - 10.19 cr

Nellore - 4.17 cr

AP/TS Total - 119.48 Cr

ROI - 12.03 Cr

Overseas - 12.86 Cr

Total Worldwide Collection - 144.37 Cr

Sarileru Neekevvaru has been co-produced by Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara. Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, it also stars Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and others.

