      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Report (Day 17): Daily Collections Have Been Constant The Past Week

      By
      |

      Anil Ravipudi's directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru witnessed fantastic business right from day 1. It went on to become the first Telugu film of 2020 to cross the 100 crore mark, and is definitely among the top five Telugu movies to have become a worldwide sensation. Despite solid competition from Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, another Sankranthi release, Sarileru Neekevvaru has managed to hold its ground in the worldwide box office. As it completes day 17 at the box office, the film's collections may have slowed down, but is still decent.

      Read further to know how the film fared on day 17 at the box office -

      Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Report (Day 17)

      Sarileru Neekevvaru collected over Rs. 1 crore in the domestic box office, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on day 17. Worldwide, the film grossed over Rs. 1.5 crore.

      The film's overall collection of all 17 days, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has exceeded Rs. 111 crore (share). Its total worldwide collection is over Rs. 132.5 crore (share).

      Alongside Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Rajendra Prasad, Vijayashanthi, Murali Sharma and others. It has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju.

      Read more about: sarileru neekevvaru
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
