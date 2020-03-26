Sarileru Neekevvaru Television Premiere On Gemini TV Turns Into A Nightmare; Find Out Why!

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has finally made its world television premiere yesterday. Well, the telecast has turned into an unpleasant one, proving that the 'Gemini TV version' of the movie wasn't worth the wait! The thriller, which premiered at 6 pm, has got the fans astounded with the drastic change it has brought to the original (theatrical) print.

The highlighting BGM of the movie and the title card was changed in the mini-screen version, which eventually invited trolls. As per a rumour, Devi Sri Prasad, who has composed the music and background score for the movie, has asked for clarification from the channel for the same. The channel is yet to comment on the matter. The netizens have also complained about the duration of the movie which was 4 hours contrasting to the original duration of 2 hours 58 minutes. Sarileru Neekevvaru was premiered yesterday on the occasion of Ugadi.

Released on 11th January 2020, the movie has Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an army officer. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vijayashanti, Rajeev, Prakash Raj, and Bandla Ganesh in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara, Sarileru became the best movie in Mahesh Babu's career.

