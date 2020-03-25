Sarileru Neekevvaru TRP Rating: Will Mahesh Babu Starrer Break The Previous Records?

With just hours to go, the mini screen audience will be able to feast their eyes on Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action thriller will have its premiere today at 6 pm on Gemini TV. The power-packed movie which has already grabbed the attention of the audience through theatrical release and digital streaming on Amazon Prime is sure to be the biggest Ugadi surprise for fans.

It is also likely that Sarileru Neekevvaru might spell its magic yet again on mini screen as well. With the premiere of Mahesh's movie on Ugadi and that too for a prime time slot might gain the attention of the audience for sure. Also, nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus scare might help in earning more viewership.

Well, taking a look at the overall Tollywood's top 5 TRP ratings, SS. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has bagged the first position with a TRP of 22.7. Notably, Mahesh Babu's 2015 movie Srimanthudu, stands on the second position with rating of 22.54. Allu Arjun's comedy action thriller Duvvada Jagannadham has scored third position rating 21.7. The first installment of the Baahubali series bagged the fourth spot with a rating of 21.54. Nani-Sai Pallavi's much talked about movie Fidaa is on fifth place rating 21.31.

Tollywood Overall Top 5 TRP Ratings

1. Baahubali 2- 22.7

2. Srimanthudu -22.54

3. DJ- 21.7

4. Baahubali - 21.54

5. Fidaa - 21.31

Also, looking at 2019 Tollywood Movies Top 5 TRP ratings, Mahesh Babu has marked the fourth spot on the list with his Maharshi rating 9.2.

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the movie released on 11 January 2020, has Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an army officer. Bankrolled jointly by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vijayashanti, Rajeev, Prakash Raj, Bandla Ganesh in pivotal roles.

