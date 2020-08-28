Satyadev Starts Shooting Gurthundha Seethakalam With Puja Ceremony; Tamannaah Misses The Event

A few weeks ago, we had reported that director Nagashekar will be directing the remake of Kannada blockbuster Love Mocktail in Telugu. The Tollywood remake will star Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Titled as Gurthundha Seethakalam, fans were curious to know when will the team start shooting for the same. And guess what, the makers finally started shooting Love Mocktail's Telugu remake in Hyderabad.

Today (August 28), the makers of Gurthundha Seethakalam conducted a puja ahead of the first shoot of the film. The lead actor of the film, Satyadev started shooting for the film, but sadly, actress Tamannaah couldn't attend the event. For the unversed, Tamannaah's parents have tested positive for COVID-19 on August 26. The actress had informed the same on social media. Hence, she couldn't attend the first day of shooting in Hyderabad. However, fans are praying for her parents' speedy recovery and hoping to see her soon on the sets of Gurthundha Seethakalam.

Talking about the first day's shooting of Gurthundha Seethakalam, the photos from the puja ceremony went viral on social media. In the photos, Satyadev can be seen sporting long hair with a beard. The event was attended by other crew members also. Produced by Bhavna Ravi, Kala Bhairava will handle the music department of the film.

On a related note, Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj-starrer Love Mocktail was released on January 31, 2020. The romantic-drama turned out to be a surprise package for all, and become a blockbuster despite being promoted on a low scale. The film caught everyone's attention and fans hope the Telugu remake will do justice to the iconic film.

Also Read : Satyadev & Tamannaah To Feature In Telugu Remake Of Kannada Blockbuster Love Mocktail!

The makers of Love Mocktail have already started working on its sequel titled as Love Mocktail 2.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test Positive For COVID-19, Actress Confirms Through Social Media