Satyadev & Tamannaah To Feature In Telugu Remake Of Kannada Blockbuster Love Mocktail!

Kannada blockbuster Love Mocktail directed and produced by Krishna is all set to be remade in Telugu. The Tollywood remake has been locked and it will reportedly star Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

The romantic drama will be directed by Nagashekar and co-produced by Bhavna Ravi. Moreover, Kala Bhairava has been roped in to compose music of the film. The cinematography department will be handled by Satya Hegde. Love Mocktail's Telugu remake is all set to go on floors in September.

For those who are unversed, Love Mocktail also stars Milana Nagaraj in the lead role. Notably, the actress has also produced the film. Released on January 31, 2020, Love Mocktail turned out to be a surprise package for all, and become a blockbuster despite being promoted on a low scale. The romantic drama caught everyone's attention and we hope the Telugu remake will do justice to the original.

Talking about the lead pair of the Telugu remake of Love Mocktail, Satyadev was last seen in Pradeep Maddali's directorial venture 47 Days, which released on ZEE5. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in Seetimaarr and That Is Mahalakshmi. She is also a part of the Hindi film, Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After this news, fans can't wait to see Satyadev and Tamannaah romance in Love Mocktail's Telugu remake.

