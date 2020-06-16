Shruti Haasan Charging Rs 1 Lakh Per Hour For Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab?

Shruti Haasan is making her mark in the South film industry. The actress has worked in many Telugu films and now has become one of the first choices of directors. Considering the demand, the Kamal Haasan's daughter is said to have hiked her remuneration.

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab was supposed to hit the screens in May, but due to the lockdown, the makers had to keep the release on hold. Director Venu Sriram has shot the entire movie except for a few scenes, which require Pawan Kalyan and the actress who is playing his wife in the film. Actresses like Ileana D'Cruz, Kajal Aggarwal and others were earlier considered for the short role in Vakeel Saab. But now, the new name coming out for the role is Shruti Haasan.

According to the latest buzz, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the same. But do you know, she is demanding a hefty amount for Kalyan's next?

As per the report, Shruti Haasan is demanding Rs 70 lakh for seven days shoot, and she will not be on the sets for more than 10 hours. This means that the makers will have to pay Rs 1 lakh per hour to the actress. Hence, we have to see whether the makers will pay this much or not.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster courtroom drama, Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kulhari in the lead roles. The Telugu version of Pink, Vakeel Saab also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Produced by Dil Raju, the film will release after the lockdown gets over.

