Sravani Suicide Case: Hyderabad Police Arrests Devaraj Reddy And Sai Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad Police have reportedly arrested Devaraj Reddy (Sunny) and realtor Sai Krishna Reddy in connection with TV actress Sravani Kondapalli's suicide case. For the unversed, the Manasu Mamata actress reportedly ended her life by hanging herself in her flat in Hyderabad, on September 8.

After her tragic death, Sravani's parents had reportedly held Devaraj Reddy responsible for their daughter's suicide. Devaraj was reportedly harassing Sravani for the past few months. Now, after a week, cops finally caught Devaraj and Sai Krishna Reddy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, AR Srinivas told Times of India, "On September 8, Sravani called up Devaraj Reddy and informed him that she was fed up with her life and wanted to die due to his, Sai Krishna Reddy and Ashok Reddy's torture."

Well, the report suggests that Devaraj Reddy picked up Sravani from her shooting location and took to her ex-boyfriend Sai Krishna Reddy. Apparently, Sai Krishna Reddy assaulted Devaraj and forcibly took Sravani to his house. The cop said that Devaraj ended his ties with the late actress after he learned about her relationship with Sai and film producer Ashok Reddy. Notably, police have not yet held Ashok Reddy.

