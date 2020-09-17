SS Rajamouli Goes On Wildlife Safari With Wife Rama; Pics Go Viral

Renowned director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama were recently spotted at Bandipur Tiger Reserve Forest. After getting fully recovered from COVID-19, the couple decided to go on a trip to Karnataka. Interestingly, the photos of the Rajamouli couple went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute moments.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Rajamouli and his wife Rama went on a wildlife safari accompanied by forest officials. After enjoying the safari, the duo visited the ancient Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple situated in the forest.

Notably, they performed a special puja in the temple and sought blessings of the almighty. The Baahubali director and his wife are said to be chilling there for three days. Well, it looks like, Rajamouli wants to spend time with his wife, before he starts working on his much-awaited film RRR.

For the unversed, RRR's shooting schedule was already kept on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If reports are to be believed, SS Rajamouli has planned to begin filming of the big project on October 5. Meanwhile, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.

The film is set in pre-Independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, respectively. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

