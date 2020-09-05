RRR: SS Rajamouli To Resume Filming After Dussehra In Hyderabad?

After a long gap, SS Rajamouli is reportedly planning to resume filming his next magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR after Dussehra. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the Baahubali director will shoot some important sequences in Hyderabad.

The report states that the RRR team will be sanitizing the shooting location which is said to be an Aluminum Factory situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The set will be erected at the factory and sanitization work is reportedly under progress. The sequence would require a bunch of foreign actors as the film is set in the pre-Independence era. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and others stars are said to be joining the shoot soon, and Jr NTR will join them in mid-November. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

Also Read : RRR Dialogue Writer Spills The Beans About Jr NTR & Ram Charan's Screen Time In SS Rajamouli's Film

For the unversed, RRR team had planned to shoot the schedule in Goa, but due to the restrictions on international travel and COVID-19 scare, they postponed it. However, seems like they are all ready to complete the film as soon as possible to release it by Sankranti 2021. Notably, SS Rajamouli had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and thankfully, he recovered.

Also Read : Jr NTR Makes A British Girl Leave Her Parents For Him; Read To Find Out Why

Meanwhile, RRR is going to be one of the biggest pan-India projects in the history of Indian cinema. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the role of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies while Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen in cameo appearances. The film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021 on the occasion of Sankranti.