TV Actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms On Instagram

Telugu TV actor Bharatwaj Rangavajjula has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on July 12, the Swatichinukulu actor shared a video on Instagram, in which he confirmed that he has been infected by Coronavirus.

In the two-minute-long video, Bharatwaj explained about his health and said that he is completely asymptomatic. He has isolated himself after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bharatwaj Rangavajjula captioned the post, "Hai everyone #Hello guys #wanted to share this news with everyone that Im tested Covid-19 positive #I am doing well and completely asymtamatic #who ever worked with me please get tested #stay isolated no need to worry #dont panic # plz dont spread negativity #stayhome stay safesafe #need all your blessings for my come back #gocoronago? #fightforcorona #covid19 #stayhealthy #staystrong @rbharatwaj."

In the video, Bharatwaj Rangavajjula looked calm and urged everyone not to panic. He also asked his fans to stay positive and advised them to stay away from negativity. Bharatwaj assured that COVID-19 can be cured if we take proper medication and follow a healthy diet.

After his video went viral on social media, fans started wishing for his speedy recovery. Bharatwaj Rangavajjula is also famous for the show, Bandham. Before him, Telugu TV actors like Navya Swamy, Hari Krishna, Ravi Krishna and Prabhakar have tested positive for COVID-19. Amongst these stars, Prabhakar has recovered from the disease while others are still undergoing treatment. Jhansi, who is the co-star of Navya Swamy in Aame Katha has isolated herself at home.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Telugu TV industry, makers are worried and confused if they should continue the shoot or not.

