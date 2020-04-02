    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vakeel Saab Goes The RRR Way! Makers Gearing Up For Digital Promotions Amid Lockdown

      By
      |

      With the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, the entertainment industry has been highly impacted and has eventually come to a standstill. But contrasting to the rest, SS Rajamouli, recently had released the first look video of Ram Charan from RRR on the actor's birthday amid the lockdown. Well now, it looks like Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is also going to adopt the RRR strategy. As per rumours, the makers of the court-room drama are planning to promote the movie on social media and will also be releasing a special song on the Power Star. Though the news is sure to make his fans rejoice, the makers have not yet confirmed it.

      Vakeel Saab

      Earlier, we had reported that the release date of Vakeel Saab has been pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. There were also reports that the movie might hit the theatres in June, this year. The makers were already planning to postpone the date, keeping in mind the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections, during which Pawan will be on a campaigning spree.

      Directed by Venu Sriram, the last leg of the Vakeel Saab's shoot is yet to be finished. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink. Power Star will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the drama, which will feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles.

      Gabbar Singh Combo: Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar To Team Up Again For Another Entertainer!

      Read more about: pawan kalyan pspk vakeel saab
      Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X