Vakeel Saab: Is Pawan Kalyan Failing To Deliver Long Dialogues After Taking Break From Acting?

Actor Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood after two years with Venu Sriram's directorial venture Vakeel Saab. For the unversed, the actor was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (2018). The comeback film of Power Star is the remake of Hindi blockbuster film Pink (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles. Pawan Kalyan is reprising Big B's character, who played a lawyer in the original.

Reprising Amitabh Bachchan's popular character on the silver screen again is quite a tough challenge for Pawan Kalyan, as he is facing difficulty while delivering long dialogues. A report published in a leading portal says that, Power Star is taking several takes while delivering dialogues as a lawyer in the courtroom drama. It seems like the two years break from acting might have slowed down Pawan Kalyan. A source close to the development said that the actor is taking a lot of time for rehearsal and taking re-takes to get the intensity right for the crucial scenes. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from that, the report also states that Pawan Kalyan will be having a long monologue about women's consent and freedom. The dialogue is expected to give goosebumps to the audience. A few days ago, Power Star was spotted in Hyderabad metro as he was shooting for some scenes from Vakeel Saab. His pictures from the Metro rail went viral on social media.

Also Read : Vakeel Saab: Makers Planning A Powerful Monologue For Pawan Kalyan?

Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in key roles. Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vakeel Saab is expected to hit the screens on the occasion Sankranti 2021.

Also Read : Pawan Kalyan Takes Hyderabad Metro To Reach Vakeel Saab's Shoot Location; Pictures Win The Internet!