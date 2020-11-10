Vakeel Saab: Makers Planning A Powerful Monologue For Pawan Kalyan?

A few days ago, we had reported that Pawan Kalyan has begun filming for his comeback film Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad. The actor was spotted shooting for crucial scenes in Hyderabad metro. His intense look made fans excited for the film, which is being helmed by Venu Sriram.

Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Vakeel Saab makers have planned a powerful monologue for Pawan Kalyan. For the unversed, Power Star's next is a remake of superhit Hindi film, Pink (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tailang in the lead roles. Apart from the gripping storyline and actors' performances, Pink is also popular for Amitabh Bachchan's 'No Means No' monologue, in which he talks about women's consent and freedom.

By taking inspiration from the same, a source close to Vakeel Saab informed the portal that the makers are planning similar kind of powerful monologue for Pawan Kalyan in one of the courtroom scenes. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. But if it turns out to be true, it will definitely give goosebumps to the cine-goers in the theatres.

Vakeel Saab's shoot is currently going on in Hyderabad and makers are expected to wrap up the entire shoot by the end of December 2020. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in key roles. Shruti Haasan is reportedly playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in the film and she is expected to join the shoot in the first week of December.

Jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is expected to release in theatres on Sankranti 2021.

