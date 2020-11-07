Vakeel Saab: Shruti Haasan To Join The Sets Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer In December?

As we all know that Shruti Haasan will be seen playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in his comeback film Vakeel Saab. The makers have already commenced the shoot in October, and were waiting for Shruti to join the sets. And now, an interesting update about Shruti's joining has come.

As per a report published in a leading portal, Shruti Haasan's dates have been fixed for Vakeel Saab. The actress will reportedly join the sets of Pawan Kalyan's film in the first week of December. Notably, the makers will start the next schedule of Vakeel Saab in December, during which the major scenes between Power Star and Shruti Haasan will be shot.

Currently, director Venu Sriram is busy filming courtroom sequences with Pawan Kalyan. The ongoing schedule is expected to be wrapped up next week. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab will be the third collaboration of Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan, as they have earlier worked together in films like Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu.

Talking about Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama is the remake of Hindi blockbuster film Pink (2016) starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Prakash Raj and Ananya Nagalla in key roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on Sankranti 2021.

