Vakeel Saab’s 90-Second Teaser To Be Out On Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday

If not the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab would have hit the theatres by now. The movie which was earlier slated to be released on May 15, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Well now, as Power Star's birthday is around the corner, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to thrill the fans with a special update.

As per reports, the team is gearing up to release a 90-second teaser of the film on the actor's 49th birthday that falls on September 2. The teaser which is currently on the editing table, will reportedly reveal more about Pawan's character from the movie. It is to be noted that the first look poster of the film featuring Power Star in a carefree avatar was highly appreciated by the netizens, who are now expecting a big dhamaka from the teaser.

There are also reports suggesting that the motion poster from the makers of #PSPK27 will also be out on the same day. Helmed by Krish, the epic drama will have Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

Recent grapevine claims that an update will also be out from #PSPK28. It is to be noted that the cast and crew have not yet begun shooting, so expecting an update from the Harish Shankar directorial will is unrealistic.

Coming back to Vakeel Saab, the film directed by Venu Sriram is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the courtroom drama will feature Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj.

Pawan Kalyan Fans Break Jr NTR's Birthday Trend; #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan Garners 22M Tweets

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab To Start Rolling From September 2020! Read Deets Inside!