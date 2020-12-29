Varun Tej Konidela Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘I Will Be Back Soon’

Actor Varun Tej Konidela has tested positive for COVID-19. The F2: Fun And Frustration actor recently took to Twitter to inform his fans about his health. He shared a note on the micro-blogging site which reads, "Earlier Today I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I'll be back soon. Thank you for all your love."

Well, Varun Tej had attended a Christmas bash with the mega cousins. Notably, the party was attended by newlyweds Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and others. The pictures from the party went viral on social media.

Earlier today, Ram Charan had informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR actor quarantined himself at home and asked people whoever were in his close proximity in the past few days to get tested. After this news, fans are worried about mega cousins' health. Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Niharika Konidela and others' results are yet to be revealed.

Talking about Varun Tej's movies, the actor had recently started shooting for his next F3, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is expected to release in 2021.

