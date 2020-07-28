Veteran Actor Raavi Kondala Rao Passes Away At 88

Veteran actor Raavi Kondala Rao passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 88. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Ravi Kondala Rao was known as one of the most multi-talented personalities in Tollywood. Apart from acting, he was also a director, writer and mimicry artist. He had worked in more than 600 films in his career.

He was the husband of veteran actress Radha Kumari, who passed away in 2012. He is survived by son Raavi Venkata Shashikumar. Raavi Kondala Rao announced his retirement from films after the release of his 2015 film 365 Days. Raavi Kondala Rao's death is indeed a big loss for Telugu film industry.

May his soul rest in peace!