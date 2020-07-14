Anand Deverakonda’s Next Middle Class Melodies To Release On OTT Platform

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda's next film Middle Class Melodies will skip its theatrical release. As per a report published in a leading portal, the makers are opting for a digital release due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the development told Cinema Express, "The film was ready for release when the lockdown was announced. Keeping the current pandemic situation in mind, the makers have decided to release the film on over-the-top (OTT) platform and have initiated deliberations with a few streaming giants. In all probability, a deal will be sealed in a week or so."

Well, makers of Middle Class Melodies are likely to make an official announcement of the film's OTT release. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the romantic family drama is set against the backdrop of a middle-class family in Guntur. The film also stars Varsha Bollamma in the female lead.

Talking about the Coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has affected the showbiz industry on a large scale. Due to the lockdown, filmmakers can't release their films in theatres and and will bear huge loss. Big films like SS Rajamouli's RRR are getting affected the most. After all, the production cost of the film is huge, but due to its incomplete status and lockdown, the financers are losing money with each passing day.

In Tamil industry, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master makers have already revealed that they will release the film in theatres once opens. While south films like Ponmagal Vandhal, Krishna And His Leela, Penguin and others released directly on OTT platforms. But due to the rise in COVID-19 positive cases, makers are worried and confused whether to release the films in theatres or choose OTT platforms.

