    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Is Puri Jagannadh Fine With Karan Johar Taking Big Decisions About Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter?

      By
      |

      It's known to all that Puri Jagannadh is doing a film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. After Karan Johar decided to bankroll the project, it got a pan-India status as it will be shot in Hindi as well. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter and it also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead role.

      Ever since Karan Johar came into the picture, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, who is also producing the film under Puri Connects, have to consider the Bollywood director's opinion before making any decision. The latest report published by a leading portal suggests that Karan Johar has taken a big decision about the music of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer and Puri Jagannadh is quite okay with it.

      Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar

      Well, the report further states that Puri Jagannadh wanted Mani Sharma to compose music for Fighter as their combination has always been successful when it came to music. Notably, their last collaboration was iSmart Shankar.

      However, Karan Johar is likely to bring in some Bollywood composers to compose the music for Fighter. Hence, Puri Jagannadh might have to wait to collaborate with Mani Sharma. The official confirmation about the music composer is yet to come.

      Also Read : Salman Khan & Fighter Director Puri Jagannadh To Team Up For A Pan India Film?

      On a related note, Puri Jagannadh has already shot 40 per cent movie in Mumbai with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The film will have some high-octane action sequences. Fighter also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The makers are now waiting to resume shooting in Hyderabad.

      Also Read : Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Share His Love Life With Anyone; Read To Know Why

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X