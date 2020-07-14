Is Puri Jagannadh Fine With Karan Johar Taking Big Decisions About Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter?

It's known to all that Puri Jagannadh is doing a film starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. After Karan Johar decided to bankroll the project, it got a pan-India status as it will be shot in Hindi as well. The film is tentatively titled as Fighter and it also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Ever since Karan Johar came into the picture, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, who is also producing the film under Puri Connects, have to consider the Bollywood director's opinion before making any decision. The latest report published by a leading portal suggests that Karan Johar has taken a big decision about the music of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer and Puri Jagannadh is quite okay with it.

Well, the report further states that Puri Jagannadh wanted Mani Sharma to compose music for Fighter as their combination has always been successful when it came to music. Notably, their last collaboration was iSmart Shankar.

However, Karan Johar is likely to bring in some Bollywood composers to compose the music for Fighter. Hence, Puri Jagannadh might have to wait to collaborate with Mani Sharma. The official confirmation about the music composer is yet to come.

On a related note, Puri Jagannadh has already shot 40 per cent movie in Mumbai with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The film will have some high-octane action sequences. Fighter also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The makers are now waiting to resume shooting in Hyderabad.

