Virupaksha: Climax Of The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Revealed? Read Deets Inside!

It is already known that Pawan Kalyan will be gearing up for Krish Jagarlamudi's Virupaksha after wrapping the shoot of his comeback movie, Vakeel Saab. Earlier, in an interview, Pawan's brother Naga Babu spilled a few spoilers about the upcoming project. He had revealed that the movie is going to be a historical drama with the Power Star essaying the role of a thief in the contemporary Aurangzeb era film.

The makers are said to have roped in sultry siren, Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the female lead in the movie opposite the actor. Well now, grapevine suggests that the movie will have a sad ending, wherein the actress' character will die in the second half of the film. It is said that her death scene will be a promising sequence of Virupaksha, which will indeed move the audience emotionally. The Bollywood diva will essay the role of a princess in the highly anticipated movie. Well, we will have to wait for the movie to see whether the rumour has anything to do with reality.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will start shooting for Vakeel Saab in July. Earlier, the film's shoot, which was progressing briskly, was forced to put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. The Power Star will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie, which will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will revolve around the significance of consent and highlights that a no means no. On the other hand, Pawan is also a part of Harish Shankar's yet-to-be-titled movie, which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The leading lady of the movie is yet to be finalised, however, grapevine suggests that Malayalam actress Manasa Radhakrishnan has been approached by the makers for the role.

