When Mahesh Babu Gave In To Daughter Sitara’s Demands; Wife Namrata Captured The Beautiful Moment

Mahesh Babu's actress-wife Namrata Shirodkar often shares some adorable moments of her son Gautam and daughter Sitara on Instagram. Her recent post about Mahesh and Sitara has caught everyone's attention.

The former actress shared a couple of pictures of the father-daughter duo, in which she revealed that Mahesh Babu always tries to give a reason but ends up agreeing to her demands. Namrata captioned the post as, "Cuties in action !! 😍😍The classic case where the father tries to reason with the child ...finally giving up n giving in to all of her demands 😂😂😂#smartkids #nextgeneration ..holiday in rewind ♥️♥️♥️#cherisheverymoment."

In the above photos, one can see Superstar Mahesh Babu explaining something to Sitara like an ideal father. It looks like a fun moment happening between them, but in which the actor eventually gave up and hugged her. Notably, this picture is from their Dubai vacation.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and his family enjoyed quality time with Namrata's actress-sister Shilpa Shirodkar's family in Dubai. They shared some adorable moments on their respective social media handles. Now, after returning to Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu has joined the sets of his next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Surprisingly, Mahesh didn't attend the puja ceremony of the film, but Namrata and Sitara graced the event with joy and happiness. Talking about his film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Directed by Parasuram, the film is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

Notably, Mahesh Babu's last film Sarileru Neekevvaru performed exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, fans have high expectations from his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

