67th National Film Awards Telugu Winners List: Nani's Jersey And Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Win Top Honours

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi, headed by Shaji N Karun. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar honoured the best work in Indian cinema with the glorious National Film Awards. Notably, like every year, the Telugu film industry aka Tollywood managed to create a mark this year with some spectacular performances and movies.

Let's have a look at the 67th National Film Awards Telugu Winners List:

Best Telugu Film - Jersey

Best Editing - Jersey (Naveen Nooli)

Best Choreography - Maharshi (Raju Sundaram)

Best Production House - Sri Venkateswara Creations

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi

