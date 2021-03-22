    For Quick Alerts
      67th National Film Awards Telugu Winners List: Nani's Jersey And Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Win Top Honours

      The 67th National Film Awards were announced today in New Delhi, headed by Shaji N Karun. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar honoured the best work in Indian cinema with the glorious National Film Awards. Notably, like every year, the Telugu film industry aka Tollywood managed to create a mark this year with some spectacular performances and movies.

      Notably, Sikkim has won the National Film Award for the 'Best Film Friendly State'.

      Let's have a look at the 67th National Film Awards Telugu Winners List:

      Best Telugu Film - Jersey

      Best Editing - Jersey (Naveen Nooli)

      Best Choreography - Maharshi (Raju Sundaram)

      Best Production House - Sri Venkateswara Creations

      Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi

