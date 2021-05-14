Allu Arjun’s Remuneration For Pushpa Becomes Talk Of The Town!

Lately, the news about sequel to Allu Arjun's Pushpa took the internet by storm . With reports also suggesting that he has already allotted dates for the whole schedule, the latest we hear is about his remuneration for the film. Yes, you read that right!

If reports are to be believed, the Stylish Star will be charging a whopping remuneration of Rs 50 crore for the highly anticipated project's sequel. For the unversed, the actor is reportedly charging Rs 40 crore for the first instalment. Additional to the aforementioned remuneration, the actor will also be taking home a share of the profit of Pushpa's first instalment. Notably, his remuneration for his previous successful venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is said to be close to Rs 35 crore. Well, with the news of his remuneration becoming talk of the town, several fans of Allu Arjun are expecting both the films to weave magic at the theatres when they finally release.

Also Read: Pushpa Sequel On Cards: Allu Arjun-Sukumar Might Follow Baahubali And KGF Format!

On a related note, Pushpa's teaser introducing Pushpa Raj was recently released on Allu Arjun's 38th birthday on April 8. In the intriguing teaser, the actor looked unconventional in a rugged avatar alongside beautiful actress Rashmika Mandanna, which indeed left fans amazed. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Mollywood actor Fahad Faasil in a key role along with Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore.

Also Read: Allu Arjun To Work On Two Upcoming Big Projects Simultaneously?

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa will release in theatres on August 13 in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Though there are speculations about the release postponement, the makers are yet to make an official announcement confirming the same.