Check: The Nithiin-Rakul Preet Singh-Priya Prakash Varrier Starrer Gets A Release Date

Check, the highly-anticipated action thriller that features Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles, has finally got a release date. As per the latest reports, Check has been slated to hit the theatres on February 19, 2021. The exciting update was revealed by the leading man Nithiin himself, through his official Twitter page recently.

The young actor took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "The wait is over! #CheckChess pawn is coming to you on February 19th". Rahul Preet Singh, on the other hand, tweeted: "Super excited to bring to all of you #Check on February 19th @yeletics @BhavyaCreations @actor_nithiin see you in the theaters."

According to the sources close to the project, Check is a nail-biting action thriller that features Nithiin in a never-seen-before avathar. Interestingly, the actor reportedly plays a convict who is sentenced for capital punishment, in the Chandra Sekhar Yeleti directorial. Priya Prakash Varrier, the famous "Wink girl" is playing the romantic interest of Nithiin's character in the movie.

It is the official Telugu debut of Priya Varrier, who has already made a great fan base in the Telugu states with the dubbed version of her debut Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, is essaying the role of a criminal lawyer in the Nithiin starrer. As per the reports, the actress is playing a meaty role that provides a great scope for performance in Check.