Director Kumar Vatti Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Kumar Vatti, the filmmaker who made his directorial debut with Maa Abbayi, is no more. As per the reports, the 39-year-old passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Thursday (April 29, 2021) at the Great Eastern Medical School And Hospital (GEMS), Srikakulam where he was admitted for the past few days.

Reportedly, Kumar Vatti was working as the associate director of the popular filmmaker Parasuram in the highly anticipated upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If the reports are to be true, the young filmmaker was also busy with the scripting of his second directorial venture, which was expected to start rolling once the world comes back to normalcy.

Kumar Vatti, who hails from Narasannapetta town of Srikakulam, was a long-time associate of director Parasuram. He had assisted the senior filmmaker in some of the highly popular films including Anjaneyulu, Solo, and Saarocharu. Kumar Vatti had also worked as an assistant to the popular editor Marthand K Venkitesh.

He worked as an editing assistant to Marthand in over 30 projects, before finally making his directorial debut in 2017 with the movie Maa Abbayi. The action thriller, which featured Sree Vishnu and Chitra Shukla in the lead roles, however, emerged as a critical and commercial failure.