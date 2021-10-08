Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Samantha Episode: Here’s How Much She Has Won!

Post announcing her separation with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to be a part of Jr NTR's infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Latest reports suggest that the actress has shot for a special episode on Thursday (October 7) at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Reportedly, she is likely to win Rs 25 lakh, just like the other celebrities who appeared on the show.

For the unversed, Tollywood celebs including actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva have also been a part of the show. Notably, Mahesh's episode is yet to be aired and the latest grapevine suggests that it will be telecasted on the special occasion of Diwali (November 4).

On the other hand, makers are planning to telecast Samantha's episode during Dussehra. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Also, the makers are yet to release a promo to confirm her inclusion. Coincidentally, a picture of the actress holding a cheque has also gone viral on social media and fans can't wait to see her shine bright yet again.

If rumours turn out to be true, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will mark her first television appearance post separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. Netizens have also been speculating whether she will open up about her divorce in the show or not. However, considering that she has been tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours and even divorce, chances are high that the show will focus more on her career and her other initiatives.

Interestingly, Samantha and Jr NTR share a very warm camaraderie off-screen. The duo has also been a part of 4 blockbuster films including Janatha Garage (2016), Rabhasa (2014), Brindavanam (2010) and Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013).