Kartikeya Gummakonda Ties The Knot With Lohitha Reddy; Chiranjeevi & Other Celebs Attend The Wedding

Popular actor Kartikeya Gummakonda tied the knot with Lohitha Reddy on November 12, Sunday. The young couple entered the wedlock in a traditional ceremony which was held in Hyderabad. Kartikeya and Lohitha's wedding ceremony was a private affair that was attended by the couple's family members, close friends, and some selected guests from the Telugu film industry.

Some of the highly celebrated names of Tollywood, including megastar Chiranjeevi, senior film producer Allu Aravind, actors Tanikella Bharani, Payal Rajput, Ajay Bhupathi, Saurabh Dhingra, and others attended the wedding. Chiranjeevi was reportedly one of the first guests from the industry to arrive at the wedding venue. The megastar who is currently in 'Ayyappa deeksha' attended the wedding in all-black attire.

In the presence of Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu, Producer #AlluAravind Garu, friends & family members,Hero @ActorKartikeya gets married to his childhood friend and love Lohitha Reddy today at 9:47 AM.

Congratulations to the new couple.

Kartikeya Gummakonda opted for a cream and gold sherwani, set which was paired up with a golden shawl. Lohitha Reddy, on the other hand, looked drop-dead gorgeous in the golden kanjeevaram saree, which is paired with a heavily-embroidered cream blouse and pale pink dupatta.

It is a love-cum-arranged marriage for Kartikeya Gummakonda and Lohitha Reddy, who fell in love while studying at the NIT Warangal. The couple got engaged in August, this year, in a private ceremony which was held in the presence of their family members and close friends. At the pre-release event of Raja Vikramarka, Kartikeya had went down on one knee and proposed Lohitha.

Announcing his engagement on social media, Kartikeya Gummakonda wrote: "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life..

From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades.."

Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life..

From 2010when i first met #Lohitha in nitwaranagal to now and many more such decades..

Coming to his acting career, Kartikeya Gummakonda rose to fame with is performance in the romantic thriller RX 100. The talented actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, in which he plays the lead antagonist.