Mahesh Babu’s Next To Clash With Pawan Kalyan & Prabhas’ Films On Sankranti 2022?

Sankranti 2022 is indeed going to be a grand affair for the Telugu audience. Not too long ago, it was announced that Mahesh Babu's highly awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release coinciding with the big festival.

Recently, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's next tentatively titled #PSPKRanaMovie had also revealed that their film will be hitting the theatres on the special occasion. Well now, if latest reports are to be believed, the team of Radhe Shyam is also eyeing Sankranti for their film's massive release. Though there is no confirmation about the Prabhas-starrer's release, the film's director has now promised an official update in 3 days, and fans are indeed thrilled to see what's in store for them. According to other reports, Venkatesh Daggubati's F3: Fun & Frustration might also hit the theatres during the same time. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

As of now, buzz suggests that #PSPKRanaMovie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam and F3 will be releasing on January 10, 12, 14 and 15 respectively. As we all await the films' release dates, let's see what unfolds in the days to come.

In 2021, films like Ravi Teja's Krack, Ram Pothineni's Red and Bellamkonda Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs had clashed in theatres. On the other hand, 2020 saw a neck and neck contest between Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Though the two films turned out to be massive hits, the Stylish Star's romantic entertainer emerged as the ultimate Sankranti winner.

Coming back to the upcoming (also rumoured) Sankranti releases, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being helmed by Parasuram, while #PSPKRanaMovie is directed by Saagar K Chandra. Radha Krishna Kumar is leading Radhe Shyam team and Anil Ravipudi is helming F3: Fun & Frustration. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu is joining hands with Keerthy Suresh for SVP while Prabhas' romantic entertainer has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's cop drama and Venkatesh's comedy film will star Nithya Menen and Tamannaah Bhatia respectively.

