Nithiin Reddy Talks About His Dream To Share Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan And Vakeel Saab’s Release

Young star Nithiin Reddy is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors of Tollywood. The Bheeshma actor recently took to his social media handle to interact with his fans and followers ahead of his upcoming film Check's release. Well, what deviated the attention of the netizens during the live interaction was his dream about working with the one and only Pawan Kalyan.

To a fan who asked Nithiin if he would share screen space with the Power Star in near future, the actor replied, "I hope. It will be a dream come true moment to share screen space with Pawan Kalyan. I am waiting for the opportunity."

The actor who is also an ardent fan of the Power Star shared his excitement about the release of Vakeel Saab and said, "After almost three years our boss will be back on the big screen. I am very sure that the film will be good." Interestingly, to a fan's request, the actor obliged and imitated the hand gesture of his favourite superstar during the live interaction, which quite impressed the netizens.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab is releasing on April 9, 2021, and it will mark Pawan Kalyan's comeback movie after 3 years of break.

Talking about Nithiin's Check, the film will have a massive release on February 26. Starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet Singh, the project is scripted and helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. Backed by V Anand Prasad, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sampath Raj, Sai Chand, Posani Krishna Murali, Simran Choudary and Murali Sharma essaying key roles. Kalyani Malik has composed music for the highly anticipated film.

